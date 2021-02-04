North metro mayor announces bid for governor

A suburban mayor announced Thursday that he will be a Republican candidate for governor next year.

Mike Murphy has served as mayor of Lexington, Minn., a small north metro suburb located between Blaine and Circle Pines, since 2019. He previously served on the City Council.

Murphy is the first Republican to enter the race, although several big names have circulated as potential candidates.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz is expected to seek a second term.

In announcing his campaign, Murphy said he has grown frustrated by the direction of politics in the state. He wants lawmakers to do more to work together.

“I’m not necessarily mad at Gov. Walz and about what he’s doing,” Murphy said. “I’m just mad at the whole entire political system in Minnesota right now.”

Murphy highlighted several priorities including lowering income taxes, reducing government spending, legalizing sports betting and providing better pay for teachers.

Murphy said he plans to seek the Republican party endorsement next year.

Murphy concedes that is a relative unknown. But he says he believes that Minnesotans want an underdog.

“We don’t always need to be electing celebrities and millionaires and the elite to these positions,” he said. “Politics should be about common people serving their constituents, and that is my main goal, is to serve the people of Minnesota.”