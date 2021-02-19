COVID drives home schooling surge; public school enrollment drops

The COVID-19 crisis is driving some dramatic changes in Minnesota public school enrollments, including a drop of some 17,000 students in the past year, with families delaying kindergarten and choosing options outside the public system.

Overall public school enrollment declined by 2 percent this academic year. That drop was driven in large part by a 9 percent decrease in kindergarten enrollment, the Minnesota Department of Education said in a report published Friday.

Families who chose not to send their children to public schools in some cases enrolled them in private schools, where there was a 12.4 percent increase in kindergarten enrollment. Home school numbers increased by nearly 50 percent this academic year.

White students drove most of the decline in enrollment in public schools, falling 3.7 percent from the prior school year, which translates to more than 20,000 students.

The changes are significant since school districts receive their state education money using a per-pupil formula. On average, one student in Minnesota public schools generates roughly $10,164 in general education revenue, the Education Department said.