It's been one year since the pandemic began. Here's a look back at the heartbreaking, chaotic year

On March 6, 2020, Minnesota reported its first COVID-19 case. Since then, more than 488,000 coronavirus cases and over 6,500 deaths have been logged in Minnesota.

Vaccinations began in December with health care providers and those in long-term care facilities, before the eligibility pool expanded to include people 65 and older and educators. The vaccine rollout will continue through summer, by which time state officials are projecting that every Minnesotan who wants one will be able to get a vaccine.

To date, more than 1 million doses have been administered in Minnesota. Here are key dates in the state’s fight against the disease.

So much has changed in just one year. Workplaces and classrooms have gone remote. Large events have been canceled or postponed. Businesses have shuttered and jobs have been lost. More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. of COVID-19.

