One dead after shooting in Minneapolis

A man is dead and police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle after a shooting Saturday evening in south Minneapolis.

Authorities said it happened just before 6 p.m. in the vicinity of 38th and Chicago, near the George Floyd memorial site. Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire, then received 911 calls reporting two people had been shot.

Officers arriving at the scene were told by bystanders that the victims already had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

One of the victims, a man believed to be in his 30s, later died at Hennepin Healthcare. Authorities said late Saturday that they had not located a second victim.

Initial reports are that the victim and suspect knew each other and were in an argument before the shooting.

Police said the suspect fled in a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban, with a body style used between 2005 and 2016. The SUV is believed to have damage from gunshots. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect, and there were no arrests in the case at last report.