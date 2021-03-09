Minn. Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker resigns

Mary Cathryn Ricker will step down from her position as Minnesota’s education commissioner, effective April 1. Her last day at the department will be March 19 — a move she said in a statement would “support a smooth and successful transition.”

The state’s top education official will be replaced by former deputy education commissioner, Heather Mueller, who has led the department’s COVID-19 efforts over the past year as schools temporarily closed and then reopened under an avalanche of new public health guidelines.

Ricker, a former teacher and union president, has said she wants to resume working directly with students in the classroom as a teacher.

“Watching the indefatigable work of Minnesota’s educators, I feel the pull to spend my time and energy in classrooms working safely alongside them helping students,” Ricker said.

In announcing Ricker’s resignation, Gov. Tim Walz, who appointed her to the office in 2018, said Ricker’s service would be missed.

“Mary Cathryn Ricker has been dedicated to Minnesota’s students and families, and this year more than ever, I am grateful for her leadership in navigating this unprecedented time as we asked our school communities to do the unimaginable,” Walz wrote in a statement emailed to journalists.

Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller in March 2020. Evan Frost | MPR News 2020

Of Mueller, who will start her role as commissioner on April 1, Walz wrote, “Heather is deeply committed to the success of our students, families and schools, and there is no better person to lead our state at this critical moment.”