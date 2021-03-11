Chauvin trial: Judge weighs 3rd-degree murder charge; jury selection resumes

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 8 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the proceedings will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the live proceedings here:

3 things to know:

5 chosen so far for a jury of 12, plus two alternates

Judge could speak Thursday on next steps around a possible 3rd-degree murder charge

He’s ruled out descriptions of George Floyd as a “gentle giant” during the trial

Jury selection continues in the trial of Derek Chauvin as the court awaits a decision on whether Judge Peter Cahill will restore a third-degree murder charge against the ex-Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd.

Cahill had dropped the charge, saying it didn’t apply. Last week, the state Court of Appeals called on Cahill to reconsider. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court signaled it would not intervene.

“I think we still have the jurisdictional issue with the Court of Appeals,” Cahill told attorneys during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Chauvin, wants to put the third-degree murder charge before a jury, along with charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The judge could announce his next steps Thursday.

‘Could have been me or anyone else’

The decision by Minnesota justices to stay away from the third-degree murder question came as attorneys worked through the complex effort to build a jury. Two more jurors were chosen Wednesday, bringing the total to five.

The fifth juror chosen is a man who told the court he came to America 14 years ago, speaks multiple languages, works in information technology and is married.

According to an in-court pool reporter, the man is Black. When asked how he felt about receiving a jury summons, he said he was “surprised” and “anxious” because it would be time-consuming. But he said he considers jury duty part of his civic responsibility.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection Wednesday. Via Court TV

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the juror about an answer he provided on the written questionnaire about Floyd’s death: “You said, ‘It could have been me or anyone else.' Can you explain that a little?” asked Nelson.

“It could have been anybody. It could have been you,” replied the juror. “I also used to live not far from that area (38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis) when I first met my wife. So that is why I said it could have been me. It could have been anybody.”

Asked if he had any particular opinions about the Minneapolis Police Department or law enforcement in general, the man said he did not. He also said he felt somewhat supportive of both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.

“And you wrote that you believe ‘our cops need to be safe and feel and be safe to protect our community,’ ” Nelson read from the juror’s questionnaire. “Correct,” said the juror.

“And again you would still stand by that proposition?” asked Nelson. “I do,” he replied.

The jury currently consists of four men and one woman. Two of the jurors appear to be people of color, based on observations from reporters who are in the courtroom on a rotating basis.

Judge won’t allow Floyd ‘character evidence’

Wednesday began with discussions over words that might inflame and whether terms like "gentle giant" could be used in court to describe George Floyd.

In morning pretrial business Wednesday, Cahill agreed to limit the testimony of an eyewitness who is also a mixed martial arts fighter. The man will be able to offer his observations that officers may have pinned Floyd for much longer than they needed.

Those who witnessed the scene, though, won't be able to offer opinions about what caused Floyd’s death. Cahill ruled similarly on possible testimony by on-duty firefighters who responded to the scene. They will not be allowed to offer a medical opinion about what caused Floyd’s death.

It appears there will be plenty of sidebar conversations at trial when testimony touches on the expression "blue wall of silence," a term used to describe the unwillingness of police officers to speak against fellow officers. Cahill expressed concern using the phrase could inflame jurors.

The judge also cautioned he will not allow "character evidence," which he defined as any testimony that may describe Floyd as a peaceful person or "gentle giant." Murder trials traditionally allow family testimony showing the person killed was loved and valued.

"As soon as you start getting into propensity for violence or propensity for peacefulness, I think then you’re getting into character evidence,” said Cahill. “That does open the door for the defense to cross-examine about his character for peacefulness.”

Cahill expects opening statements for the the trial on March 29, although it’s still unclear if proceedings will be delayed by the questions around the possible reinstatement of third-degree murder charges.

‘Lying if they didn’t say that’

Attorneys on both sides continue to work through the juror pool toward a final panel of 12 — plus two alternates.

One juror chosen Wednesday, described by the in-court reporter as a white man, said he believes the criminal justice system is unfair to Black people and that they are disproportionately arrested for minor offenses. He indicated a favorable view of law enforcement and said the training officers receive makes them more credible witnesses.

"There is obviously tense situations that officers have to incur in their line of duty, and some of that takes split-second decision-making, right? And is it right to question a split-second decision-making after the fact? And that’s tough to do,” the juror said.

In other high-profile police killings, jurors have had to weigh officers' defense of being forced to make split-second decisions to shoot. This case is different. Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

The juror said he's supposed to get married on May. 1. Cahill said he could blame him if the trial clashes with the wedding.

One prospective juror shared with Nelson his deeply held beliefs for police reform and racial justice, but insisted he could be fair. Nelson wasn't buying it.

"Doesn't it feel like kind of walking into the lion's den in a sense for you?” he asked. "I think for most anyone that's walked into this, they'd be lying if they didn't say that,” the man responded. He was later dismissed by the defense.

Some in the jury pool were released after saying that security at the court building was intimidating or that they feared retaliation for their involvement with the case.

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

You can watch a recording of Wednesday morning’s proceedings here. The afternoon proceedings are here.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

