Minneapolis council poised to discuss Floyd family settlement

The Minneapolis City Council amended their agenda Friday morning to add an item considering a civil settlement with the family of George Floyd.

The council will go into closed session for the discussion. More details will be available after the council members return for a vote.

Floyd was killed on May 25 in south Minneapolis after being detained by Minneapolis police, including one officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s killing sparked protest and unrest in cities across the country.

Four Minneapolis police officers are charged in his killing. Chauvin is on trial in downtown Minneapolis on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Civil settlements with the families of people killed by Minneapolis police in the last two decades have totaled tens of millions of dollars, including a $20 million settlement in 2019 for the killing of Justine Ruszczyk, who was shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor after calling 911.