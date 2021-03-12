Chauvin trial: Race, ethnicity questions bubble in jury selection

MPR News will stream live coverage of the trial on Facebook beginning at 9 a.m. Some images or material discussed during the trial will be disturbing to many viewers. Watch the proceedings live here:

3 things to know:

Third-degree murder charge reinstated

Jury selection continues; 6 chosen so far for a jury of 12, plus two alternates

Prosecutors see race at play as defense rejects some prospective jurors; judge sees “no pattern”

Prosecutors in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin raised questions this week of bias in several decisions by Chauvin’s defense attorneys to dismiss prospective jurors of color.

It became enough of an issue on Thursday that Judge Peter Cahill described the race and ethnicity of the six anonymous jurors selected so far — three white men, a Hispanic man, a Black man who is an immigrant and a woman who identifies as multiracial — after the defense eliminated a man from the jury pool who identified himself in jury records as Hispanic.

That prospective juror had said bystander video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd made him feel like the police were behaving like an "occupying force" and that it reminded him of images of World War II.

Prosecutors argued the exclusion was race-based. Cahill said he saw “no pattern whatsoever from the defense of striking racial minorities.”

Race, though, remains a constant as lawyers work to pick 12 jurors and two alternates to review the evidence against Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

“We need people of color on the jury. We need Black elders on the jury,” said civil rights attorney and activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who’s not involved in the case but is keeping a close eye on the jury's racial makeup.

“We need people who have a history of understanding of the context of what’s happening in this country, and how what happened to George Floyd is a perpetuation of the lynchings Black people experienced, time and time again,” she added.

3rd-degree murder charge returns

The racial questions around jury selection Thursday came hours after Cahill reinstated third-degree murder charges against Chauvin.

The Hennepin County judge acknowledged he was bound by a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision in a separate case involving another ex-Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor. The higher court had denied Noor's appeal of his third-degree murder conviction, saying it was an appropriate charge in that case.

Cahill initially disagreed with the Noor opinion and denied the prosecution's request to add back third-degree murder. The defense has argued the charge doesn't apply because Chauvin's action was directed at a single person, rather than multiple people.

"When intent is directed at a single person — this is a legal principle that they've established now — then third-degree may apply,” Cahill told the court Thursday morning. “Single acts directed at a single person fall within the gamut of murder in the third-degree."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson (left) and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (right) listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill during pretrial motions, prior to continuing jury selection on Thursday. Via Court TV

Chauvin also faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing.

‘Lying if they didn’t say that’

Cahill is protecting the identities of people in the jury pool. There are cameras in the courtroom, but they are not allowed to show the potential jurors, who are identified only by number, not name.

The sixth juror, chosen on Thursday, said he wanted to serve because it's a big case. In his questionnaire, he wrote: “There was no reason for Chauvin to kneel on his neck for so long.” But he also said that none of it would have happened if Floyd had complied with officers.

One juror chosen Wednesday, described by the in-court reporter as a white man, said he believes the criminal justice system is unfair to Black people and that they are disproportionately arrested for minor offenses. He indicated a favorable view of law enforcement and said the training officers receive makes them more credible witnesses.

"There is obviously tense situations that officers have to incur in their line of duty, and some of that takes split-second decision-making, right? And is it right to question a split-second decision-making after the fact? And that’s tough to do,” the juror said.

In other high-profile police killings, jurors have had to weigh officers' defense of being forced to make split-second decisions to shoot. This case is different. Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

The juror said he's supposed to get married on May. 1. Cahill said he could blame him if the trial clashes with the wedding.

Other prospective jurors dismissed from the pool included a woman described as a single mother of two children who said she viewed Chauvin "very negatively" and that she would not be able to "unsee" the video of him kneeling on Floyd's neck because Chauvin "looked so hateful."

When asked by the judge if it would be hard to give Chauvin the presumption of innocence, she said it would.

A second person dismissed said he felt neutral about Floyd and Chauvin and has strong support for law enforcement, but thinks police can be second-guessed. He said he thought nothing positive came out of the unrest in Minneapolis, and that the protests were hijacked.

One prospective juror this week shared his deeply held beliefs for police reform and racial justice, but insisted he could be fair. Defense attorney Eric Nelson wasn't buying it.

"Doesn't it feel like kind of walking into the lion's den in a sense for you?” Nelson asked.

"I think for most anyone that's walked into this, they'd be lying if they didn't say that,” the man responded. He was later dismissed by the defense.

Judge won’t allow Floyd ‘character evidence’

Cahill earlier this week weighed in on words that might inflame and whether terms like "gentle giant" could be used in court to describe Floyd.

The judge on Wednesday agreed to limit the testimony of an eyewitness who is also a mixed martial arts fighter. The man will be able to offer his observations that officers may have pinned Floyd for much longer than they needed.

Those who witnessed the scene, though, won't be able to offer opinions about what caused Floyd’s death. Cahill ruled similarly on possible testimony by on-duty firefighters who responded to the scene. They will not be allowed to offer a medical opinion about what caused Floyd’s death.

It appears there will be plenty of sidebar conversations at trial when testimony touches on the expression "blue wall of silence," a term used to describe the unwillingness of police officers to speak against fellow officers. Cahill expressed concern using the phrase could inflame jurors.

The judge also cautioned he will not allow "character evidence," which he defined as any testimony that may describe Floyd as a peaceful person or "gentle giant." Murder trials traditionally allow family testimony showing the person killed was loved and valued.

"As soon as you start getting into propensity for violence or propensity for peacefulness, I think then you’re getting into character evidence,” said Cahill. “That does open the door for the defense to cross-examine about his character for peacefulness.”

Cahill expects opening statements for the the trial on March 29.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.

Trial basics

The inside of the Hennepin County courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial will take place. Via Court TV

George Floyd and his legacy

Community members and artists pose in front of the 13-foot tall fist sculpture in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Jan. 18 at George Floyd's Square. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020

Read more

Crews install fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 25 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

