Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will all go into quarantine through March 25 following a presumed exposure to COVID-19.

The three were in the same room during a press conference on Monday along with a staffer who later tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said, adding that the top officials were not within 6 feet of the staffer for more than 15 minutes.

State public health leaders are briefing reporters now.

The last public event for Walz was a press conference Monday at the Mall of America. Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were also in attendance.

Walz has not been vaccinated. He tested negative on Monday. Flanagan and Malcolm have received doses, but are not considered beyond the waiting period.

The development will lead to postponement of the State of the State address that Walz had planned for Sunday night in North Mankato.

It’s the second time in a year that Walz has isolated out of caution.

