Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccinations, hospitalizations, active cases climb

Hope and worry remain recurrent themes in Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers.

Active cases are trending now at levels not seen since the start of the year. Hospitalizations are climbing. But the vaccination effort continues apace, and Minnesota appears to be on track to have 50 percent of adults vaccinated within two weeks.

The question still to be decided: Can the vaccination push outrun the growth of new COVID-19 strains spreading now through the state?

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,922 deaths (14 new)

535,182 positive cases (2,535 newly reported); 95 percent off isolation

About 83 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

Hospitalizations climbing, skewing younger

Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 numbers reinforce the recent warnings of state public health leaders that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Hospitalizations, for instance, have climbed significantly in the past few weeks to levels not seen since January. The most recent agency data shows 565 people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals; 131 needed intensive care.

The age of those needing hospitalization has been skewing younger. The average age of people hospitalized during the pandemic is 65, but it was 57 years old from March 23 to 29, Dr. Ruth Lynfield, the state’s epidemiologist, said earlier this week.

The median age for deaths is 83 years old through the pandemic, but in March it was 78, she noted.

The number of known, active cases has been trending upward over the past few weeks, with more than 17,000 as of Thursday’s report — marking three weeks with active daily counts above 10,000 and the first time since late December that count has crossed 17,000.

While still low compared to late November and early December, the rising trend is notable given the worries over the rise of the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, which state health officials suspect is driving the current upswing.

The state has now confirmed about 1,600 cases in the state of the U.K. strain, Lynfield said Thursday, adding that it’s linked to five deaths here and likely responsible for the majority of the spread happening now.

Fourteen deaths reported on Thursday raised Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll to 6,922. Among those who’ve died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 535,182 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 2,535 posted Thursday. About 95 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Vaccinations push higher

Thursday’s Health Department data showed more than 1.2 million Minnesotans fully inoculated while 1.9 million have received at least one dose, including about 83 percent of residents age 65 and older. The agency reported about 52,000 more vaccinations.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota. David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Thanks to vaccinations, Minnesota likely won’t see as severe a spike in cases this spring as it saw in November and December, but the pandemic isn’t over, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Tuesday.

“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet,” Malcolm added, noting that the seven-day positive test rate for the disease is back up at 6 percent. A 5 percent rate is a warning sign of growing spread.

Minnesota officials have repeatedly described the state’s current COVID-19 situation as a kind of competition to inoculate as many Minnesotans as possible before the disease variants get a stronger foothold in the state.

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Asked about recent decisions by two southern Minnesota counties to turn down vaccine shipments because there wasn’t enough demand, Malcolm on Thursday indicated the state was prepared to redirect supplies around the state as needed.

Regional hot spots bubble

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. The latest numbers, however, show cases creeping up in almost every region of the state.

Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro area as well as Mankato in southern Minnesota and around Aurora and Ely in the northeast. Central Minnesota is also seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Cases spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 99,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 52,000 among those ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 42,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children to get tested every two weeks for COVID-19 until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Officials have acknowledged that distrust by communities of color has been a problem during the pandemic. They’ve offered up some data on vaccinations broken down by race and ethnicity that they’re updating regularly.

