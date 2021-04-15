Officer who shot Wright to make 1st court appearance

Protests continued for a fourth day after a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright. Another large crowd gathered Wednesday after the former officer was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Kim Potter is expected to make her first appearance Thursday.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents arrested Potter and booked her into Hennepin County Jail Wednesday. She resigned from the department Tuesday.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Courtesy of Hennepin County

In a video of the incident, Potter yells “Taser” several times, before shooting Wright once with her handgun. Former Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned, said it appeared to him to have been an accident.

Washington County prosecutors say the Taser was holstered on her left side, the gun on her right. The complaint goes on to say that the way the 26-year veteran wore her Taser, she would have to draw it with her left hand. The gun was in her right hand.

In a statement, the county attorney’s office said Potter would be held accountable for killing Wright, who is Black. Potter is white.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wright's family, said the manslaughter charge against Potter was another sign of racial disparities in the criminal justice system. He spoke in New York City after Potter was arrested.

“When you compare apples to apples, we do know that when people of color, especially Black people, are accused of a crime, they throw the book at us, no matter what the situation is,” he said.

Crump said Potter should be charged with murder, as a Black Minneapolis officer was after the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk. Mohamed Noor is the only Minnesota police officer to be convicted of murder committed while on duty.

On Wednesday, the Wright family held a vigil at the site where their son, brother, nephew and cousin, was killed. A pastor said prayers, and the family and others gathered and chanted his name.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott also came to pay his respects, hugging Wright’s parents and other family members and standing with them.

Earlier in the afternoon, Elliott talked about how difficult the week has been.

“This truly been a tragic and difficult week for the people of Brooklyn Center. My heart is broken for Daunte, his family and friends. He was taken from us and from them far too soon,” Elliott said. “I share our community's anger and sadness and shock.”

He also asked for peace.

“We know that there are a large number of people who are there to protest peacefully and to express a grievance,” he said. “We know that there are agitators that show up, looking to stir things up and to confront and engage law enforcement in ways that the vast number of vast majority people who are coming to the protests are not intending to do.”

Elliott said that while he understands there’s a need to keep the peace and a need to protect the safety of the community, he also criticized the heavy hand in policing seen over the last several nights.

“We have to approach policing in a different way, in a more human way,” he said. “Gassing, in my opinion, is not a humane way of policing.”

Demonstrators use umbrellas for protection as police fire pepper spray and rubber bullets. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the police station Wednesday in Brooklyn Center. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Demonstrators face off with sheriff's deputies during a protest at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Law enforcement on Wednesday night used tear gas and marking rounds, but did not use other chemical irritants to the extent they did at previous protests at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The protest was mostly peaceful but boisterous, with a handful pushing up against the fence around the department, occasionally throwing things. Most demonstrators stood farther back, chanting, waving flags, listening to music and talking.

In a midnight press conference, State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer said there were fewer arrests than Tuesday night.