Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Health commissioner describes 'precarious territory'

3 things to know

About 49 percent of adults 16 and older in Minnesota have gotten at least one vaccine dose, but vaccination rates aren’t likely to accelerate in the next week.

Hospital admissions, active caseload trends are hovering at winter levels; health officials say virus variants likely are driving increase in new cases.

The increase in infections and hospitalizations is largely due to COVID-19 variants, and will likely get worse in the coming days.

COVID-19 cases around Minnesota have continued their steady climb this week, while deaths appear to have plateaued.

On Thursday, the state reported about 2,700 new cases, up from previous days.

But the latest numbers show that while cases are marching upward, they're growing at a slower rate than they did last week.

Meanwhile, demands on the state's hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients continue to grow as well. The state Health Department also reported Thursday that an additional 11 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.

"We are still in precarious territory,” state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday.

At the same time, vaccinations continue around the state. Nearly half of all Minnesotans 16 and older have gotten at least one shot, while 85 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have gotten their first shot.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics, as of Thursday:

6,989 deaths (11 announced Thursday); 549,830 positive cases; 95 percent off isolation

49 percent of adults with at least one dose; 33 percent completely vaccinated

About 85 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine dose

State health officials are asking Minnesotans to maintain pandemic safety protocols as case numbers and hospitalizations rise.

Malcolm said new COVID-19 infections are up 60 percent in just the last two weeks, and are hitting levels not seen in Minnesota since late last year.

“We have not seen a single day case count over 2,700 since late December,” Malcolm said Thursday. “Case counts on a population basis have been steadily increasing and are now more than three times the high risk threshold.”

Malcolm says the increase in infections and hospitalizations is largely due to COVID-19 variants, and will likely get worse in the coming days.

Minnesota on track to vaccinate 80 percent of adults by late May

Despite a temporary disruption in vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Minnesota is on track to vaccinate 80 percent of adults by May 22, according to an MPR News analysis.

And for the first time, younger adults between 18 and 49 have been getting vaccinated slightly faster than people who are between 50 and 64, a signal that Minnesotans across age groups are eager to get their shots.

MPR News data reporter David Montgomery projects current vaccination data into the future to show when most Minnesotans would get vaccinated at various paces.

Still, Minnesota’s vaccination rate is about to go down.

Last week the state had record-high allocations of around 30,000 first doses a day. This week, the state will be allocated about 20,000 doses per day, a trend driven by the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution.

The pause was prompted by a joint Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration recommendation that providers pause their distribution of the J&J vaccine while the agencies investigate the exceedingly rare occurrence of blood clots.

The clots have been found in six women — out of nearly 7 million vaccines given nationwide — between the ages of 18 and 48, and occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. Officials say they are not aware of any cases of blood clots occurring among the more than 184,000 state residents who have received the single dose vaccine.

Before this week’s J&J pause and an earlier factory mishap, officials had been hopeful that a flood of new J&J vaccines would combine with existing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to drive Minnesota’s vaccination rate to a new level.

The newest numbers still suggest the state may reach a hopeful milestone — half of adults with at least one vaccine dose — by the end of this week or early next.

About 33 percent of Minnesota adults are completely vaccinated; 49 percent have received at least one vaccine dose, including about 85 percent of residents age 65 and older, the state Health Department said Thursday.

Variants fueling rise in cases, hospitalizations

State health officials say the marked increase in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Minnesota is likely being driven by the spread of new variants. The B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, and is now the dominant strain of the virus in the state.

Case numbers have increased by 60 percent in the last two weeks alone, and every indication is that the infection rate will get worse.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said Thursday that the rise in cases mirrors the proliferation of the COVID-19 variants in Minnesota over the last month.

“What do we know about variants in Minnesota after four weeks? We know they have really driven our case numbers up,” she said. “We’re seeing hospitalizations in younger individuals, which is concerning as well.”

Ehresmann stressed the importance of safety measures, including mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing, even as more people get vaccinated.

Minnesota’s overall pandemic death toll rose to 6,989 Thursday. Among those who have died, about 62 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 549,830 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic. About 95 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in early 2020 have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Hospital, ICU needs increase

Hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past weeks to levels not seen since January, and deaths tied to the disease are trending up, too. Health officials say coronavirus variants circulating in Minnesota are driving those increases.

One concerning update: Many people who are being hospitalized lately have been younger than in earlier spikes during the pandemic. The majority of people in the hospital now for COVID-19 are under the age of 60.

The state on Wednesday reported 699 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19; 168 needing intensive care, hovering near the highest number of ICU patients since early January.

By admission date, new non-ICU admissions are up about 35 percent over the past two weeks. ICU admissions are up 20 percent.

While the numbers are still low, when compared to late November and early December, the rising trend is notable, given the worries over the rise of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant — first identified in the United Kingdom — which state health officials have said they suspect is driving the current upswing.

Malcolm said recently that while the increase in cases is concerning, the growing number of vaccinated people in Minnesota means the state likely won’t see as steep a surge in cases of the scope seen in November and December.

Cases among kids continue to grow; state urges weekly testing

Young people — some of whom are too young to be vaccinated — are driving case growth statewide.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has grown, with more than 43,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

In one recent situation, the state Health Department sent out an advisory earlier this week asking anyone who attended the Northland Youth Wrestling Association tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., to get tested for COVID-19. The tournament brought together 64 Minnesota teams from 52 counties — and now at least 29 cases in 13 schools around the state have been detected.

The state is also asking any student involved in youth sports or extracurricular activities of any kind to get tested for COVID-19 every week.

With kids increasingly returning to school buildings and sports, Minnesota public health officials are urging Minnesota families with children, in general, to be tested every two weeks for COVID-19 until the end of the school year.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the coronavirus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Caseloads among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to track well below their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

