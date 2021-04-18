Protests calling for justice for Daunte Wright continue for 8th day in Twin Cities
Protests and rallies calling for justice after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright continued for an eighth day Sunday around the Twin Cities.
There was a march and rally near the Governor's Residence in St. Paul, and a rally with a lengthy lineup of music and dance performances at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
And people returned to the street outside the police department in Brooklyn Center, where Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop a week ago.
Sunday night's protest drew a smaller crowd in the wet, blustery conditions, with another curfew in place starting at 11 p.m. It came at the end of a weekend that saw a police crackdown and dozens of protesters arrested on Friday night, and a calm night without confrontations on Saturday.
Sunday afternoon's event at George Floyd Square was called the "Black & Yellow Asian Solidarity Rally," and promoted unity among Asian and Black communities as each face traumatic events: the killing of Wright; the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd; and a spike in violence directed at Asian communities, including last month's mass shooting in Atlanta.
The event included a lineup of speakers and performances from both communities. TaikoArts Midwest gave a Taiko drumming performance, Agape Minneapolis hosted a cookout, and numerous speakers took the microphone, including family and friends of people killed in interactions with the police.
