Protests calling for justice for Daunte Wright continue for 8th day in Twin Cities

MPR News Staff
A group of people with their fists in the air.
People put their fists in the air during a rally for Black and Asian solidarity at George Floyd Square on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Evan Frost | MPR News

Protests and rallies calling for justice after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright continued for an eighth day Sunday around the Twin Cities.

There was a march and rally near the Governor's Residence in St. Paul, and a rally with a lengthy lineup of music and dance performances at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators gather outside the Governor's Residence
Demonstrators gather outside the Governor's Residence for a rally and march against police brutality on Sunday in St. Paul. Marchers called for justice for Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center a week ago.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

And people returned to the street outside the police department in Brooklyn Center, where Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop a week ago.

Sunday night's protest drew a smaller crowd in the wet, blustery conditions, with another curfew in place starting at 11 p.m. It came at the end of a weekend that saw a police crackdown and dozens of protesters arrested on Friday night, and a calm night without confrontations on Saturday.

Black & Yellow Asian Solidarity Rally

Sunday afternoon's event at George Floyd Square was called the "Black & Yellow Asian Solidarity Rally," and promoted unity among Asian and Black communities as each face traumatic events: the killing of Wright; the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd; and a spike in violence directed at Asian communities, including last month's mass shooting in Atlanta.

The event included a lineup of speakers and performances from both communities. TaikoArts Midwest gave a Taiko drumming performance, Agape Minneapolis hosted a cookout, and numerous speakers took the microphone, including family and friends of people killed in interactions with the police.

