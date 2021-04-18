Protests calling for justice for Daunte Wright continue for 8th day in Twin Cities

Protests and rallies calling for justice after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright continued for an eighth day Sunday around the Twin Cities.

There was a march and rally near the Governor's Residence in St. Paul, and a rally with a lengthy lineup of music and dance performances at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators gather outside the Governor's Residence for a rally and march against police brutality on Sunday in St. Paul. Marchers called for justice for Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center a week ago. Scott Olson | Getty Images

And people returned to the street outside the police department in Brooklyn Center, where Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop a week ago.

Sunday night's protest drew a smaller crowd in the wet, blustery conditions, with another curfew in place starting at 11 p.m. It came at the end of a weekend that saw a police crackdown and dozens of protesters arrested on Friday night, and a calm night without confrontations on Saturday.

Black & Yellow Asian Solidarity Rally Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 3 of 3 "Icon of a Revolution," the painting of George Floyd by artist Peyton Scott Russell, is quickly covered in a tarp as a storm blows in at George Floyd Square on Sunday. Evan Frost | MPR News 1 of 3 Michael Wilson prays for Anthea Yur, organizer of a Black and Asian Solidarity Rally at George Floyd Square, in front of a crowd in Minneapolis on Sunday. "This is what you're supposed to be doing, you saw us out here every single day," Wilson told Yur as he draped an American flag he wears around her. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 3 A member of Cypher Side Dance School break dances during a series of performances at a Black and Asian solidarity rally at George Floyd Square. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide

Sunday afternoon's event at George Floyd Square was called the "Black & Yellow Asian Solidarity Rally," and promoted unity among Asian and Black communities as each face traumatic events: the killing of Wright; the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd; and a spike in violence directed at Asian communities, including last month's mass shooting in Atlanta.

The event included a lineup of speakers and performances from both communities. TaikoArts Midwest gave a Taiko drumming performance, Agape Minneapolis hosted a cookout, and numerous speakers took the microphone, including family and friends of people killed in interactions with the police.