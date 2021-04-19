Photos: Minnesota political legend Walter Mondale through the years

Former Vice President and Minnesota political legend Walter F. Mondale has died at age 93.

The death of the former senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general on Monday was announced in a statement from his family.

Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He ran for president in 1984 but was defeated by incumbent Ronald Reagan.

Former President Jimmy Carter jokes with former Vice President Walter Mondale while helping build a Habitat for Humanity home in Minneapolis on Oct. 6, 2010. Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News 2010 Former Vice President Walter Mondale smiles with his wife, Joan, in the Minnesota delegation during the Democratic National Convention on July 26, 2004, at the FleetCenter in Boston. Amy Sancetta | AP 2004 Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, wave as they leave an afternoon rally on Sept. 5, 1984 in Portland, Ore. Jack Smith | AP 1984