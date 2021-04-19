Photos: Minnesota political legend Walter Mondale through the years
Former Vice President and Minnesota political legend Walter F. Mondale has died at age 93.
The death of the former senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general on Monday was announced in a statement from his family.
Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He ran for president in 1984 but was defeated by incumbent Ronald Reagan.
Walter Mondale through the years
