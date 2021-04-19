Politics and Government

Photos: Minnesota political legend Walter Mondale through the years

MPR News Staff and The Associated Press
Walter Mondale
A sign-waving crowd cheers Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale as he delivers a campaign address on Oct. 14, 1984, at Victory Hall in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy, Wis. Campaign workers estimated 1,500 people packed the hall with another 1,000 outside.
John Duricka | AP 1984

Former Vice President and Minnesota political legend Walter F. Mondale has died at age 93.

The death of the former senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general on Monday was announced in a statement from his family.

Mondale followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, from Minnesota politics to the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He ran for president in 1984 but was defeated by incumbent Ronald Reagan.

Walter Mondale through the years

