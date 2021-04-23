Minnesota records 100th traffic death of 2021

Minnesota recorded its 100th traffic death of the year on Wednesday, marking the earliest point in a year that the total has hit triple-digits since 2016. That's even as many people continue to drive less amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, 20 more people have died on the roads than at the same point last year.

State Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said a large percentage of this year's traffic deaths are due to people driving too fast. Speeding and alcohol were a factor in 60 percent of the deaths.

Preliminary reports show 394 people died on Minnesota roads in 2020, up from 364 in 2019. The fatalities include 82 motorists, 11 pedestrians, two bicyclists and two motorcyclists.

Fatalities caused by excessive speed doubled over last year, and more people died because they weren’t wearing seatbelts.

“Drivers [are] being stopped for really egregious violations. [They are] going more than 100 miles an hour,” Hanson said. “They were flabbergasted that they were actually getting stopped because most of them believed that law enforcement was not engaged in traffic enforcement at all, which was completely incorrect.

As Minnesota nears its busiest road season, Hanson said it’s time for drivers to rediscover their old, safe driving habits. He added that law enforcement will step up efforts to crack down on speeding drivers in the coming months.