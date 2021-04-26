Census live: Minnesota keeps all 8 U.S. House seats

Census officials are speaking now:

Minnesota will keeps its eight U.S. House seats, given the newest census data, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Census Bureau is releasing numbers now that will decide each state’s congressional seats and Electoral College votes. Minnesota officials had been concerned that the state would lose a seat to faster growing Sunbelt states.

Federal officials, however, confirmed that Minnesota will retain all its House seats.

State lawmakers must still redraw maps

While Minnesota keeps all eight seats, the state’s political map will still have to be redrawn — just less drastically. The metro area has grown faster than rural Minnesota, so the districts drawn 10 years ago are no longer equal in population.

Minnesota’s eight congressional seats are currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Members of the DFL Party represent the state’s four urban and suburban districts, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th districts. Republicans represent the exurban 6th District and the largely rural 1st, 7th and 8th districts.

Passing a new congressional map is supposed to happen through a law, passed by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the governor.

But with Republicans controlling the Minnesota Senate and Democrats the House and governor’s office, agreement may be hard to come by. If so, then the map will likely end up drawn by the courts, as happened in Minnesota after the 2010 Census, 2000 Census and 1990 Census.

The release of the apportionment numbers comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.