Hallberg: Benefits outweigh the risks of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is once again an option. Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have allowed providers to resume administering the one-dose vaccine, after reviewing the risks associated with it.

In April, the agency learned of six women who developed blood clots after getting the vaccine. The CDC said 15 additional cases were later reported. That’s out of nearly 8 million people who have received the vaccine.

The CDC now requires that vaccine recipients are given a fact sheet with guidance about the rare but serious blood clots. It reads: "Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”

So what should you do if you’re offered a Johnson & Johnson shot? Our medical analyst, Dr. Jon Hallberg of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic, joined MPR News to help put things in perspective.

