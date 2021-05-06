Hostage situation ongoing at a St. Cloud bank

A spokesperson confirms there is an active hostage situation happening at a Wells Fargo branch in St. Cloud, Minn.

The bank is located at 200 33rd Avenue South and authorities are asking people to stay away from the area. The branch is surrounded by law enforcement.

"We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority,” said the bank spokesperson.

St. Cloud police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. It remained an active situation at 5 p.m., Ellering said. She said no one had been reported hurt.

The FBI was also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.