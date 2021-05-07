Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Beginning of the end for COVID curbs

3 things to know

Most of remaining COVID curbs to end by Memorial Day; mask mandate will be lifted by July 1

59.3 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose; 46.1 percent — more than 2 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Vaccination pace continues to fall

COVID-19 restrictions begin winding down starting at noon Friday, the start of a series of changes that will end all state government-ordered curbs, probably within the next four weeks.

State leaders, though, continue to plead with unvaccinated Minnesota adults to get their shots now. That’s because while Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 data shows the spring case wave ebbing, it also shows a continued, concerning drop in the pace of vaccinations.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,204 deaths (13 newly reported)

584,227 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

About 59 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; 46 percent completely vaccinated

As he ordered the changes, Gov. Tim Walz pretty much begged the roughly 474,000 still-unvaccinated Minnesota adults to step up, even urging those who oppose him politically to get the shots so they could be healthy enough to vote against him next year.

"It's your turn. If you're out there right now and you're 16 and above get your vaccine,” Walz said in his remarks Thursday. “The whole process will take you five minutes. You'll be back doing whatever you need to do. You need to help Minnesota now. I'm asking you. Give us a hand to get this last little bit."

Vaccination pace sliding

About 2.6 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; more than 2 million have now completed their vaccinations as of Thursday’s update.

That works out to more than 46 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and more than 59 percent with at least one shot, including 87 percent of those 65 and older.

Minnesota’s vaccination pace, however, has been falling in recent weeks. It’s down now to its lowest level in more than two months with indications of a significant drop in demand.

The state’s vaccination efforts have been hampered by supply cuts, particularly of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials, however, also acknowledge the state must do more to connect unvaccinated people to shots.

The work to reach out to people who haven’t yet been vaccinated “will be a bit harder” than when Minnesotans were lining up for the shots, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said this week.

“We recognize successes are going to be hard to come by in this phase,” she said. “Anytime we move up by a percentage point [in people vaccinated], that’s a big deal.”

Projections by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery

Active cases, hospitalization trends down

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 13,659 in the latest data — down from the most recent high of about 20,000 in mid-April and hovering the past few days at levels not seen since late March.

Thursday’s report showed 565 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 152 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks.

Thirteen newly reported deaths brought Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,204. Among those who have died, about 61 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 584,227 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 1,661 posted Thursday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had been creeping up the past few weeks across the state, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

“There is still an extremely high level of virus circulating all over the state,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Tuesday.

Youth counts concerning

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 108,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 47,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

People attending proms, graduations and other youth-oriented events are a special concern now for health officials.

The work by schools and districts to build safeguards into those events “can be completely undermined if students and parents don’t do their part, as well,” Ehresmann told reporters recently.

Youth cases rise Schools say they stay open

Latest developments

More than half MN inmates, prison staff vaccinated

Vaccination efforts inside Minnesota’s prisons have led to more than half of inmates and staff being immunized against COVID-19.

Statistics kept by the Department of Corrections show that just shy of 60 percent of the 7,100 incarcerated people are fully vaccinated.

Most received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told lawmakers Wednesday that the agency is strongly encouraging vaccination.

Prisons are among the congregate living settings that have been a source of concern about virus spread during the pandemic. There have been more than 4,000 cases and 12 deaths involving Minnesota inmates.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

Walz sets May 28 end to COVID curbs, July 1 end to mask mandate: Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday laid out his timeline for ending COVID-19 restrictions — including the end of curbs in time for Memorial Day weekend — serving notice that the pandemic’s end is near.

What to know about MN's COVID restriction rollback: What are the rules for bars and restaurants? Are there indoor capacity limits? Here’s what you need to know.

New study estimates more than 900,000 people have died of COVID-19 in U.S.: The total, estimated by researchers at the University of Washington, is 57 percent higher than the official death toll. Worldwide, they said, COVID-19 deaths are nearing 7 million, twice the official total.

Bus depot pop-up clinics highlight Minnesota’s evolving vaccine strategy: As the once-high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has ebbed, public health officials are adjusting strategies for getting shots to as many Minnesotans as possible. That shift has been on display in Duluth this week, where nurses have answered questions about vaccines and given out free shots — no appointment required — in the downtown transit center.

