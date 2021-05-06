Mask-wearing, capacity limits, closing times: What you need to know about Minn.'s COVID restriction rollback

For more than a year, Minnesota has been operating under some level of restrictions, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But soon, most of those restrictions will be lifted.

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a three-step process to remove most restrictions by May 28, and end the statewide mask mandate by July 1 — and sooner, if 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older receive at least their first vaccine dose.

The first step goes into effect at noon on May 7, when crowd-size and capacity limits on outdoor dining, events and get-togethers are removed. On that day, too, the requirement that people wear masks outdoors will lift — but masks will still be required at large outdoor venues with over 500 people. Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to stay open past 11 p.m.

Later in the month — on May 28 — all remaining capacity and distancing limits on venues, restaurants and public spaces will end, including for indoor events and gatherings. Masks will still be required indoors, and for outdoor events with more than 500 people.

And by July 1, the statewide mask mandate — which requires people to wear masks in all spaces accessible to the public, from government buildings to grocery stores — will be lifted. It could also happen before then: Walz said that if 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older — 3,087,404 residents — get at least one dose of the vaccine, that mandate will be lifted before July 1.

Cities and counties, as well as private businesses, could choose to implement their own mask policies.

Full guide How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

So ... can I throw a big party at my house?

Well, it depends on how you define big, but: Yes, indoor social gatherings with up to a maximum of 50 people will be permitted as of May 7 — an increase from the 15-person gatherings that have been permitted up to this point. Keep in mind that people must wear masks and follow other precautions, such as social distancing.

State leaders are still encouraging organizers of social gatherings to wait until any guests who are eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated.

And, if you want to throw a backyard party, as of May 7 there are no size restrictions, although people are still required to socially distance and wear masks.

What are the rules for bars and restaurants?

Starting May 7, indoor seating will still be capped at 75 percent capacity for restaurants, bars, brewpubs and similar establishments, with a maximum of 250 people. Venues will be allowed to exceed that cap if they can maintain 6 feet of social distance between groups and still stay under the threshold.

And as of May 7, there is no longer any restriction on outdoor seating. Bars and restaurants may stay open later. Since February, they have had to close by 11 p.m.

Will I be able to go to a concert soon?

Yes, especially if it’s outside. Entertainment venues like theaters and concert halls, event and conference centers, festivals and fairs are allowed to host up to 250 people indoors, as long as occupancy doesn’t exceed 50 percent of normal capacity, starting May 7.

However, venues that are large enough to accommodate more than 250 people (and still maintain that 50 percent capacity limit), will be allowed to exceed that limit, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Until the state’s mask mandate is officially lifted, masks are still required indoors.

As of May 7, crowd or social distancing limitations on outdoor venues are lifted. The only requirement is that attendees continue to wear masks.

Are restrictions being eased at pools and gyms?

To some degree, yes. Indoor pools will still be capped at 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people, unless facilities can handle more people while still maintaining social distancing and meeting capacity requirements. There’s no longer any limit on the number of swimmers in outdoor pools.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers will continue to follow the guidance for indoor spaces. Those guidelines set a limit of 250 people, not to exceed 50 percent of the normal occupant capacity, unless the space can accommodate more people while still following distancing and capacity guidelines.

Six feet of social distancing must still be maintained, and as long as the state’s mask requirement is in place, masks will be required at all times indoors, except when swimming or showering.

Where will I still have to wear a mask?

Until July 1 — or until 70 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population has gotten a vaccine — the statewide mask mandate stands.

That means that you’re required to wear a face covering in all public indoor spaces and businesses, unless you’re alone. This includes when waiting outside to enter an indoor public space.

You don’t have to wear a mask inside your residence, including apartments or condos. However, masks are still required in the common areas of multi-unit residential buildings.

Masks are also required on public transportation, including buses and trains, and in taxis or vehicles that are used for a business purpose.

Additionally, workers are required to wear a face covering when working outdoors in situations in which social distancing cannot be maintained.

You’re also required to wear a mask when at a business, either indoors or outdoors, that requires face coverings.

Before July 1, those mask requirements remain in place. But as of May 28, masks will not be required outdoors, except at large venues with 500 people or more.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.