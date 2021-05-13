Walz set to 'update' Minnesota mask mandate after CDC loosens rules

The governor is expected to brief reporters at around 6 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to update Minnesota’s guidance around mask-wearing Thursday, hours after the federal government announced that people who have been fully vaccinated against the disease no longer have to wear masks in public, in certain situations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

On Twitter, Walz wrote that he is working with the state Health Department to update Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidance. He’s expected to speak at around 6 p.m.

Last week, Walz said the state mask mandate requiring people to wear masks in all spaces accessible to the public, from government buildings to grocery stores would remain in place until July 1 or when at least 70 percent of Minnesota residents 16 and older had at least one dose.

That was designed to give people a nudge to get vaccinated.

After the CDC update, however, legislative Republicans demanded that Walz end the mask mandate immediately.

“If you’re trying to follow the science, it’s time to get rid of the masks, get back to normal,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said from the Senate floor. “Governor, it’s time. The CDC is saying it’s time. What are we waiting for?”

Even some DFL senators who have been vaccinated threw off their masks in Mary Tyler Moore-style before leaving the floor.

But others took to social media to urge Walz to proceed with caution, saying they couldn’t be sure that people without masks would be vaccinated. Children under 12 are still ineligible for the vaccine.

The CDC’s new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

This is breaking news. Check back later for more updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Full guide How to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.