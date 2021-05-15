More than two dozen train cars derail in Albert Lea

About 28 train cars derailed Saturday afternoon along a rail line in Albert Lea, Minn., with cleanup efforts underway Saturday night.

A Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson said the train “was carrying mixed commodities; however, we have confirmed two of the derailed cars are leaking hydrochloric acid. Union Pacific is working with emergency responders to determine a response plan.”

After initially issuing a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents as the scene was assessed, authorities later said there was no danger to the public. There were no injuries.

Freeborn County Emergency Management said the derailment happened at about 1:30 p.m. as the Union Pacific train traveled south through Albert Lea. The cars derailed near Eastgate Road and Goose Lake in the northeast part of the city.

City, county and state agencies responded to the scene, including a Chemical Assessment Team from the Rochester Fire Department.

Authorities asked people to stay away from the area as Union Pacific crews and contractors work to clean up the derailed cars.

Union Pacific said Saturday night that the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.