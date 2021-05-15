Brooklyn Center City Council approves measure to reshape public safety

City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes.

The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott's proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city.

The resolution would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.

"We have known for years that there are better approaches than always sending armed police — and yet, despite knowing all this, in truth we keep doing the same thing over and over and over again," Elliott said ahead of the vote. "Well, not anymore."

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott addresses the media during a press conference April 20 at the site where Daunte Wright was killed. Nicole Neri for MPR News

In response to concerns raised by law enforcement groups that the resolution would conflict with state law and could put public safety at risk, Elliott said Saturday's vote was the start of a process — a process in which those concerns can be addressed and other details worked out.

Elliott voted for the measure, as did council members Marquita Butler, April Graves and Dan Ryan.

Council member Kris Lawrence-Anderson voted no, saying more time was needed to discuss and vet the resolution.

Wright's family was in attendance for Saturday's council meeting, as was the family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center police officers in 2019 while in a mental health crisis. Both families gave their support to the measure and urged council members to pass it.