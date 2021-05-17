David Mura is the writer of the new documentary “Armed with Language.” Courtesy Image from TPT

A military intelligence school that operated in the Twin Cities during WWII trained over 6,000 Japanese Americans to be translators, interrogators and Japanese military specialists.

Together, these men and women are said to have been incredibly influential in helping end the war and save countless lives. But few people know their story.

“Armed with Language,” a new film premiering tonight on Twin Cities PBS, documents the history and legacy of this military program.

The documentary's writer David Mura joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer for an interview.

