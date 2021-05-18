Comic: How a teacher tackled pandemic fears for his students with disabilities
It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.
Episode 8
Daven Oglesby, a special education teacher for kindergarten to fourth graders in Nashville, Tenn., explains what a typical day in the pandemic is like for his atypical classroom.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.