Photos: In Minneapolis, a celebration of George Floyd
Food, performances, education and reflection took place at George Floyd Square.
South Minneapolis was a hub of reflection Monday. The day marked one year since George Floyd was murdered.
Many gathered at the site of his death, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, to find community, support, learn, eat and dance. Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright who was killed by police in April, spoke to crowds at the square about injustices, policing and incarceration. Rapper Common made an appearance.
Up the street at the Say Their Names Cemetery, the Durham Homicide National Memorial Quilt was on display with its creator Sidney Brodie. Brodie made the quilt to bring awareness to a rise in gun violence in Durham, N.C., and brings the piece to vigils.
