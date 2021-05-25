Photos: In Minneapolis, a celebration of George Floyd

South Minneapolis was a hub of reflection Monday. The day marked one year since George Floyd was murdered.

Many gathered at the site of his death, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, to find community, support, learn, eat and dance. Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright who was killed by police in April, spoke to crowds at the square about injustices, policing and incarceration. Rapper Common made an appearance.

Up the street at the Say Their Names Cemetery, the Durham Homicide National Memorial Quilt was on display with its creator Sidney Brodie. Brodie made the quilt to bring awareness to a rise in gun violence in Durham, N.C., and brings the piece to vigils.

Shacorrie McBride and her daughter Yamari Holmes play with bubbles at George Floyd Square. Six-year-old Anodyne Radtke plays with bubbles during an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Del Shea Perry (center) hugs Katie Wright in front of a painting of her son, Hardel Sherrell, who died in Beltrami County Jail in 2018 after not receiving medical treatment, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Wright's son, Daunte Wright, was killed by police in Brooklyn Center in April.