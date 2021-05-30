Mississippi River kayak-sharing program resumes for sixth summer

No kayak? No worries.

You still have a chance to get out on the Mississippi River this summer and see the Twin Cities from a different vantage point.

Paddle Share, a self-serve kayak sharing service, is starting up Memorial Day weekend for its sixth season. The program, launched by the National Park Service, aims to encourage people to get out on the river without needing to own a boat.

“The Mississippi River is just a national treasure that we have right in our backyards,” said Katie Nyberg, executive director of the Mississippi Park Connection, the program's nonprofit partner. “But it can still be very difficult to access for people.”

Paddle Share lets people rent a kayak for several hours for a one-way paddle down the Mississippi, choosing from several different routes that range from 4 miles to 8.5 miles.

One new option this year goes through the river's only gorge, near the University of Minnesota from Bohemian Flats to the Lake Street Bridge.

"It's just totally gorgeous,” Nyberg said. “You go through a little bit of the U of M campus. There's great wildlife. And it's really central to many people who live in the Twin Cities."

The kayak-sharing program has been a popular option for safe outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nyberg said it's best to reserve a boat for weekend use on the website. Reservations can be made up to 21 days in advance.

Both single and tandem kayaks are available. The trips are one-way only, but many of the routes are paired up with Nice Ride shared bikes, so many people paddle downstream and bike back to where they started, Nyberg said. Others take a shuttle or leave a vehicle at their end destination.

Most of the program's routes are designed for experienced kayakers. Beginners are advised to try the Pickerel Lake station in St. Paul for a more predictable paddle, Nyberg said. There are also guided paddles available with National Park Service rangers.

Nyberg said the program gives people a chance to see the Twin Cities from a totally different vantage point.

“I always like to say that you don't have to drive five hours to have a wilderness experience,” she said. “You can have one right in the heart of the Twin Cities.”

Elsewhere in Minnesota, canoe and kayak rentals are also available on the Red River in Moorhead starting June 1.