We’re having a heat wave; rainfall will be sparse

Heat wave

Friday’s record high temperature of 97 in the Twin Cities got our first heat wave of the summer into high gear. Fortunately, dew points have been slow to climb.

Hot weekend

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and a touch of mugginess. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 90s while a few spots in western Minnesota might reach 100. The Twin Cities should have a record high near 98 with a gusty southwest wind. Areas along the North Shore will be cooler, thanks to Lake Superior.

Sunday will be almost as hot as Saturday with highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s. The Twin Cities should have a high near 94 with a gusty south wind.

Weekend forecast high temperatures Twin Cities National Weather Service

Nighttime temperatures usually remain well above normal during heat waves. In addition, the Twin Cities’ urban heat island often does not cool as much as rural areas overnight. The likelihood of hot days and unseasonably warm nights has led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the seven-county Twin Cities metro area through 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Heat advisory for the weekend Twin Cities National Weather Service

Some thunderstorms possible

Stray thunderstorms are possible in northern Minnesota on Saturday or Saturday night. Weak impulses plus solar oomph might trigger a few strong or even marginally severe storms with strong winds late in the day, with the best chance Saturday evening in the northwest corner.

Updated severe weather outlook for Saturday and Saturday night NOAA Storm Prediction Center

A weak cold front from the northwest on Sunday might trigger scattered thunderstorms over northern, central and southwestern Minnesota as the day heats up. Some storms might become strong or severe but will produce minimal rainfall.

Severe weather outlook for Sunday NOAA Storm Prediction Center

The heat wave continues next week, with little rain

High temperatures for much of next week will be mainly from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. The Twin Cities’ next chance for a high temperature not reaching the 90s might be next Friday.

There will be a few chances of rain, but significant rainfalls are not expected. The seven-day precipitation outlook through 7 a.m. next Saturday indicates very little rainfall likely for nearly all of Minnesota. Only a few areas are projected to pick up half an inch of rain over the next week. New Orleans, on the other hand, appears to be in a precipitation bullseye.

Precipitation outlook through 7 a.m. next Saturday NOAA Weather Prediction Center