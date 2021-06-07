Heat wave: Minneapolis schools keep some students home

Just before the school year wraps up, Minneapolis Public Schools will keep students from 15 schools home Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to the current heat wave.

The schools include Anthony, Anwatin, Bryn Mawr, Field, Heritage Academy, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Lake Harriet Upper, Northrop, Olson, Pratt, Roosevelt High School, Sheridan Dual Language Magnet and Windom.

Students will learn online for three days before returning Friday for the last day of school.

On Sunday, the district asked families to make sure children are hydrated, dressing appropriately for the heat and bringing water bottles to school.