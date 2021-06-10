Art Hounds recommend visual art that explores science, spirituality

Arts advocate Patrick Moore of Montevideo was inspired by Nicole Zempel’s nature photography currently on display at the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s gallery in Marshall.

Zempel’s up-close photographs of mushrooms, lichen, moss, and slime mold blend science and art in a way that is both familiar and otherworldly.

“I just kind of get blown away by these photos,” said Moore. “I can't believe that these are real, that this is something that you will find within 10 miles of my house. She has an exceptional eye.”

A close-up shot of slime mold spores taken by Nicole Zempel. Courtesy of Nicole Zempel | Southwest Minnesota Arts Council

The exhibit runs through June 25, with a virtual tour available on YouTube.

Theater director Addie Gorlin-Han recently attended Fawzia Khan’s “Becoming Visible” exhibit at Hopkins Center for the Arts. Khan received a 2020 Minnesota Artist Initiative Grant to interview 12 Minnesota women with a broad range of identities.

In several works, women’s eyes framed by rectangles are embroidered onto dish towels, “a symbol of traditional gender roles,” according to a statement by the artist. Viewers learn about the women through written and video first-person accounts.

“The reason the piece is so moving is the way in which Fawzia has successfully made each of these Minnesota women and each of their stories visible,” said Gorlin-Han. Additional sculptures grapple with questions of gender-assigned roles and immigration as well as the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.

The exhibit runs through June 19 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. An accompanying video is on YouTube.

Minneapolis photographer Wendy Blomseth appreciates the work of visual artist Anne Pryor, on display at the Everett & Charlie Gallery in Minneapolis.

Blomseth is fascinated by how Pryor makes her work. A former watercolor artist, Pryor now uses alcohol ink on acetate. After adding the ink, she manipulates the color on the canvas by blowing it through a straw, “and makes the designs and shapes by moving with her breath.” She then adds essential oils, which add texture and scent to the works.

“So you get the tactile effect on the painting but then you also get the scent,” Blomseth said.

Pryor will be demonstrating her process at Everett & Charlie from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.