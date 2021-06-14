One dead after driver crashes into protesters in Uptown Minneapolis

A protest in Uptown Minneapolis near the site where Winston Smith was shot by sheriff's deputies turned tragic late Sunday night when an SUV crashed into the crowd, injuring two people, one of them fatally.

A witness said the eastbound SUV was moving at a high rate of speed as it approached just before midnight, and that the driver appeared to accelerate as they got closer to the demonstrators who had blocked off Lake Street near the intersection with Girard Avenue.

The driver struck a vehicle parked across one of the traffic lanes on Lake Street, apparently positioned to protect the crowd. That second vehicle then hit people.

Police said early Monday that the investigation into the incident was still beginning, although they believe the driver may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

A rally took place earlier Sunday atop the parking ramp where Smith was shot and killed June 3 by members of a federal task force attempting to arrest him. That was followed by an evening march on Lake Street.

A protest medic embraces activist D.J. Hooker, with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, early Monday after Hooker witnessed a driver strike and kill a demonstrator in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Matt Sepic | MPR News

D.J. Hooker is an organizer with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and said people in the street had been playing volleyball and yard games when the crash happened later in the evening.

“A car came at us going like 70 or 80 miles an hour,” Hooker said in an interview. “There was one line of barriers and then a second barrier, and he sped up. He sped up. He went even faster as he approached us. You could hear it ... start going even faster as he got close to us.”

Witnesses said the SUV hit the stationary vehicle hard enough to send it moving toward bystanders in the street.

“The car went through the air and it hit a young woman,” Hooker said.

The vehicles came to rest on Lake Street, including an SUV with serious front-end damage and another smaller vehicle with damage to the side.

Another witness, Brett Williams, said the woman struck by the car that had been hit was thrown into a stop light standard beside the street. “When she was on the ground, her body was like, twisted and mangled,” he said.

Social media posts showed what appeared to be the driver of the SUV on the sidewalk being detained by bystanders, suffering some injuries, although it wasn’t immediately clear what happened to him.

“The dude could talk. The dude could walk. The dude got out the car and tried to f***** run and he tried to get away,” Hooker said.

Hooker also said he believed the crash to have been intentional, although he did not relate any response by the driver after the crash or any other indication of a possible motive.

Another witness, Selena McKnight, said it was clear the crash had seriously injured one of the people in the street — a woman she named, although MPR could not immediately confirm her identity.

“I was so worried about her,” McKnight said. “I just started praying.”

Police said a woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died there a short time later. Another injured protester also was taken to a hospital, as was the driver of the SUV, police said.

Police spokesperson John Elder said that Minneapolis police and the Minnesota State Patrol were both working on investigating the crash.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that drug or alcohol use may be a factor in this case, and that would be on the part of the driver,” Elder said. He said it was too early in the investigation to know if the driver had meant to hit anyone or anything.

This is the second major incident in a little over a year involving street protests and speeding traffic. A fuel tanker truck drove through a crowd of demonstrators gathered on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis in May 2020, during protests following the death of George Floyd. No one was seriously injured in that incident.

“We’re always concerned about that. We try to work with organizers of protesters to provide a safe area for everybody, whether that be the protesters or the motoring public,” Elder said.

He said police had been monitoring the protest remotely, but didn’t know if any officers were actually present in the area or working on traffic control there at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.