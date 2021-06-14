State appeals court upholds approval of Line 3 oil pipeline

A Minnesota Court of Appeals panel has upheld the state's approval of the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, dealing a blow to tribes and environmental groups battling the project.

On a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel affirmed the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s decision to issue the project a certificate of need.

The $4 billion project has been the target of ongoing protests from opponents who view it as likely to exacerbate climate change and put water resources at risk.

Since Minnesota utility regulators first approved Line 3 in 2018, opponents have pledged stiff resistance. The new pipeline, which replaces the current, aging Line 3, would transport nearly 800,000 barrels of Canadian oil across northern Minnesota every day.

More than 200 people were arrested earlier this month during a four-day gathering marked by prayers, marches and nonviolent acts of disobedience.

Many of the protests have been led by Native American tribal members, who view the project as a violation of their rights to hunt, fish and gather wild rice on treaty lands in northern Minnesota.

Enbridge argues that replacing the existing Line 3 pipeline, which was built in the 1960s and is corroding, will reduce the threat of oil spills or leaks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

