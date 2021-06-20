Severe thunderstorm watch through Sunday evening for parts of southern Minnesota
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for south-central and southeastern Minnesota, west-central and southwestern Wisconsin and portions of northern Iowa until 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Cities in the watch area include Redwood Falls, Mankato, Faribault, Albert Lea, Rochester, Owatonna and Wabasha in Minnesota and Durand, Alma and Eau Claire in Wisconsin.
Storms will track generally east-northeastward at about 40 mph.
Find severe weather updates on MPR Weather’s live blog.
