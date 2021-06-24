Canadian man pleads guilty to gun charge after trooper stops him with big cache of guns 

A man found with 67 guns and a cache of high-capacity ammunition magazines in his pickup truck near Fergus Falls has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Anders Folk, said Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, was in a truck doing nearly 100 miles an hour on Interstate 94, when he was spotted by a state trooper on Jan. 10. The charges against him say the trooper pulled the vehicle over, smelled marijuana and searched the truck.

Four bags found in the truck contained 67 guns, numerous pistol magazines, including one partially loaded with live rounds. Prosecutors say that authorities found a federal arrest warrant for Sitladeen, stemming from a killing in Canada, as well as for fentanyl distribution.

The driver of the rented pickup truck, Muzamil Aden Addow, faces similar charges and had outstanding warrants on firearms and kidnapping charges in Canada.

Sitladeen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally possessing a firearm as an alien, or unlawfully in the U.S. Charges say there was no record of either suspect entering the U.S. legally.

Court records indicate Addow intends to plead guilty to similar charges in the coming weeks.