Art Hounds recommend summer sweets

Art fan Doris Rubenstein of Richfield, Minn. is grateful for both summer and arts events. She’s fascinated by the way local artist Jodi Reeb turns one summer product — beeswax — into paintings.

"Bejeweled 2," encaustic and metallic paint on acrylic disk by Jodi Reeb Courtesy of Jodi Reeb

Reeb’s encaustic, or hot wax, art is on display in “Structure and Connection” at the Kolman and Pryor Gallery at the Northrup King Building in northeast Minneapolis. Reeb’s work is paired with that of Maine artist Dietlind Vander Schaaf.

Rubenstein said “you can always ask gallery owners Anita or Patrick as many questions as you have about encaustic. It's an opportunity to enjoy art and learn something new — a sweet deal!”

"Sunshine 2," encaustic and enamel on aluminum by Jodi Reeb Courtesy of Jodi Reeb

The show runs through September 4.

Carin Bratlie Wethern of Bloomington, the artistic director of Theater Pro Rata, enjoys listening to the debut album “Side by Side” by the Minneapolis-based duo Champagne Drops. Bratlie Wethern said “each song feels like a little semi-precious stone in a child's treasure box.” She loves the way the sparse instrumentals offset the voices of singers Emily Dussault and Leslie Vincent, creating an intimate album about female friendship, motherhood and childhood.

While the album is meant for a general audience, Bratlie Wethern says her 4-year-old daughter is a fan of the album, which has become a soundtrack to bathtime.

Art festivals are popping up across the state this summer after many were canceled last year due to the pandemic. Annette Block-Valdivia of Grand Marais recommended one arts festival off the beaten path along the North Shore: the 15th annual Hovland Arts Festival. It takes place this weekend, July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Block-Valdivia called the small town north of Grand Marais “a gem” and said the festival is a great place to find beadwork, fiber art and leatherwork, as well as paintings, wildlife photography and more by local makers.

A painting by Rachel Klesser, a Hovland, Minn., artist whose work will be at the Hovland Arts Festival this weekend. Courtesy of Rachel Klesser

The event, which includes live music, takes place both indoors and outdoors at the Hovland Town Hall on Highway 61.