Welcome rain arrives; NOAA upgrades severe risk for southern Minnesota

A low-pressure system is delivering on the promise of widespread rainfall across Minnesota.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving across much of the state. As of midday Tuesday, rain and embedded thunder cover most of central Minnesota with a few bands sweeping through the Twin Cities area.

You can see the rain zone as of midday on the Twin Cities National Weather Service radar loop at the top of this post, which runs up to 12:14 pm.

Rainfall totals so far are less than one-half inch at many locations, but some areas have picked up more than one-half inch, especially west and north of the Twin Cities.

Here are some select rainfall totals as of midday.

Glencoe, 1.43 inches

Hutchinson, .72 inch

Victoria, .65 inch

Brainerd, .55 inch

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, .12 inch

Expect more occasional scattered rain and thunderstorms through Tuesday evening.

Slight severe risk for southern Minnesota

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe risk from marginal to slight across southern Minnesota Tuesday.

Severe weather risk areas NOAA

The highest chance for severe storms favors late afternoon and evening hours.

NOAA’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model cranks out scattered storms through Tuesday evening. The strongest cells favor areas south of the Twin Cities.

NOAA HRRR model from 6 p.m. Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. NOAA, via tropical tidbits

Hopefully, most of us will collect more welcome rainfall by late Tuesday night. Keep an eye out for possible severe storms, especially south of the Twin Cities.