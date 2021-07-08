I-35W to close in south Minneapolis this weekend

Motorists, rejoice — the end is in sight for the massive four-year reconstruction of Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis. But before we reach the finish line, we'll have to deal with a few more road closures.

This weekend, I-35W between Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 62 will close in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday so that crews can move barriers to get the roadway into its final configuration in some places, the state Department of Transportation said.

Motorists will be detoured to Highway 62, Minnesota Highway 100 and Interstate 394.

Then, from Monday until Friday, July 16, the eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-35W will close so that crews can pour the curb and gutter on the ramp.

The Transportation Department told the Star Tribune last month that the I-35W project will be done Sept. 10.