2 men get life in prison for kidnapping, murder of Mpls. real estate agent

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced two men to life in prison without parole on Monday for the 2019 killing of a real estate agent.

Cedric Berry. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

Last month, a jury convicted Berry Alexander Davis of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Cedric Lamont Berry of Minneapolis of first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh on Dec. 31, 2019.

Prosecutors say the men, both 42, were part of a group who lured Baugh to a phony house showing in Maple Grove, Minn., kidnapped her in a moving van, and shot her in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators say Berry also shot and wounded Baugh's boyfriend in a separate attack.

Two others are also charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping including a 36-year-old man who had a falling out with Baugh's boyfriend.

Another member of the group — a former probation officer — is accused of using a burner phone to set up the fake home-showing.