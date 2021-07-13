Body of woman found along road in Stearns County; no foul play suspected

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected in the death of a woman who was found in a ditch northwest of St. Cloud, Minn.

A release from the sheriff’s office said a jogger reported finding the woman's body Monday afternoon in Brockway Township.

Gary Granquist told WCCO-TV that sheriff's deputies informed him they found a body on his property in St. Stephen.

The Midwest Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the sheriff’s office said it would release more information about the investigation Tuesday.