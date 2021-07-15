Art Hounds highlight art by and for all generations

Artist Christopher Selleck of Robbinsdale, Minn., traveled to Rochester to see Preston Drum’s immersive exhibit, “Bubbles” at the Rochester Art Center. The show combines sculpture, video and paintings large and small. Selleck describes the style as “at once painterly, playful, punk rock and sentimental,” and he suggests visitors keep an eye out for “joyous little re-creations” sprinkled through the exhibit like Easter eggs.

"Crib Piece (Elvis and Papa)." Mixed media sculpture by Preston Drum. Courtesy of Preston Drum

Drum is part of the sandwich generation that is caring for younger and older relatives at the same time. The show includes a moving meditation on caring for his mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 17.

Roy Taylor hosts the radio show “Indigeneity Rising” at KFAI, and recommends the Mni Sota Native Music Series, presented by The Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

Artist Alex Buffalohead curated the series by North American Indian musicians, which runs each Thursday in July at 7:30 p.m. on The Cedar Public Access Channel.

The Cedar’s Indigenous Music Series has featured performers from around the world for the past decade, but this year’s virtual series is focused exclusively on North American artists, most of whom are from Minnesota. The genres include rock, blues, and alternative. You can listen back to the July 8 performance by Keith Secola, and tune in to hear The Wake Singers Thursday, Corey Medina & Brothers on July 22, and on July 29, an Artist Showcase hosted by Keith Secola. The series is funded by the Rosemary and David Good Family Foundation.

Kelly O’Sullivan of Apple Valley was in Theatre 55’s production of “Hair” in 2019, and she is excited to see the theater reprise an outdoor, music-only version of the show on this side of the pandemic. Theatre 55 puts on productions by seniors — an age group particularly hard-hit by COVID-19. O’Sullivan says the original cast formed a strong bond, and she’s looking forward to seeing members who supported each other sing songs about experiences from the past year.

Performances for “Hair! The Concert Experience” this weekend and next are at Caponi Art Park’s outdoor amphitheater in Eagan, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Read more about Theatre 55