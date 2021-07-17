Minnesota DFL leaders call on Rep. John Thompson to resign

Top Minnesota Democrats including Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman are calling on Democratic State Rep. John Thompson to resign.

In a series of statements issued minutes apart Saturday afternoon, Walz, Hortman, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin referred to a Fox 9 story published Friday which uncovered several past domestic abuse allegations in which Thompson was accused of assaulting women, in some cases with children present.

Rep. John Thompson Courtesy of the Minnesota Legislature

Thompson already was facing scrutiny related to a recent traffic stop in which he presented a Wisconsin driver's license.

"The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing," Walz wrote. "Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign."

"As a mom, advocate for children, and survivor and child witness of domestic violence, I know the deeply traumatic impact of the actions outlined in reports against Representative Thompson," Flanagan wrote. "Someone who has allegedly demonstrated this violent pattern of behavior, especially in the presence of children, is unfit to serve in elected office. Representative Thompson must resign."

In a joint statement, Hortman and Winkler wrote that "Representative Thompson ran for office to advance progressive policies, but his recent actions, and unacceptable reports of abuse and misconduct, have become an impediment to that work."

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt also issued a statement Saturday, calling Thompson unfit to serve and saying that "House Republicans have prepared additional ethics complaints that will be filed Monday in the event Representative Thompson does not resign."

A message left with Thompson on Saturday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Thompson's attorney Jordan Kushner told Fox 9 that the first-term St. Paul representative denies the abuse allegations. Kushner told the Pioneer Press on Saturday that he had not talked with Thompson about the calls to resign from the Legislature.

