In light of drought, Minneapolis sets watering restrictions

Beginning tomorrow, Minneapolis residents are under watering restrictions until further notice. The statewide drought prompted several other metro cities to do the same. Minneapolis put into place what’s called even-odd water sprinkling restrictions:

Watering lawns is not allowed from noon to 6 p.m.

Outside those hours, the even side of the street can water lawns on even calendar days (July 22, 24, 26 and so forth).

Outside noon to 6 p.m., the odd side of the street can water lawns on odd calendar days (July 21, 23, 25 and so forth).

The city lists the following exceptions:

Watering bushes and flowers with a handheld hose

Watering vegetable gardens and new sod (laid two weeks ago at most) is allowed on any day, just not between noon and 6 p.m.

Trees can be watered with a dripping hose, bucket or tree watering bag as needed

Minneapolis also suggested these water conservation tips:

Water during the coolest part of the day to limit evaporation

Water your grass only as needed (most lawns only need an inch per week)

Take shorter showers instead of long showers or baths

Install low flow showerheads and faucet aerators

Turn off the faucet while shaving or brushing your teeth

Load the dishwasher without rinsing dishes first

Run only a fully-loaded dishwasher

Fill a sink to wash dishes by hand instead of using running water

Use a large pan to clean vegetables instead of running water

Wash full loads of laundry only