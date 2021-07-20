Environment

In light of drought, Minneapolis sets watering restrictions

MPR News Staff
A lawn shows signs of stress from drought conditions
The city of Minneapolis asks residents to lay off the lawn watering. Restrictions go into place Wednesday.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

Beginning tomorrow, Minneapolis residents are under watering restrictions until further notice. The statewide drought prompted several other metro cities to do the same. Minneapolis put into place what’s called even-odd water sprinkling restrictions:

  • Watering lawns is not allowed from noon to 6 p.m.

  • Outside those hours, the even side of the street can water lawns on even calendar days (July 22, 24, 26 and so forth).

  • Outside noon to 6 p.m., the odd side of the street can water lawns on odd calendar days (July 21, 23, 25 and so forth).

The city lists the following exceptions:

  • Watering bushes and flowers with a handheld hose

  • Watering vegetable gardens and new sod (laid two weeks ago at most) is allowed on any day, just not between noon and 6 p.m.

  • Trees can be watered with a dripping hose, bucket or tree watering bag as needed

Minneapolis also suggested these water conservation tips:

  • Water during the coolest part of the day to limit evaporation

  • Water your grass only as needed (most lawns only need an inch per week)

  • Take shorter showers instead of long showers or baths

  • Install low flow showerheads and faucet aerators

  • Turn off the faucet while shaving or brushing your teeth

  • Load the dishwasher without rinsing dishes first

  • Run only a fully-loaded dishwasher

  • Fill a sink to wash dishes by hand instead of using running water

  • Use a large pan to clean vegetables instead of running water

  • Wash full loads of laundry only

