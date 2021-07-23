Storms down trees, power lines in northern Minnesota; Ely festival canceled

Severe storms that swept across parts of northern Minnesota on Friday evening downed trees, knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses and forced the cancellation of Ely's annual Blueberry/Art Festival.

"Due to the severe storm damage in the Ely area and destruction of many of the Blueberry Arts vendors booths, the Ely Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Blueberry Festival," the Ely Police Department reported in a Facebook post on Friday night.

Photos and video posted online by the Ely Echo newspaper showed artists' tents and booths tossed around amid downed trees at the city's Whiteside Park after the storms moved through at about 6:45 p.m. The Echo posted that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The police department said there were trees and power lines down in the city. As of 10 p.m. Friday, Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power were reporting a combined total of more than 4,000 customers without power.

This year marked the 40th Blueberry/Art Festival in Ely, which was slated to last through Sunday. Organizers said they had been expecting about 200 artists and more than 30,000 visitors for the weekend.

The Superior National Forest reported downed trees in the wake of the storms, and said officials would be assessing damage on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, a Weather Service spotter reported hailstones larger than golf balls as the storms passed through the community of Shooks in Beltrami County. There were other scattered reports of trees and power lines down across northern Minnesota.