Supporters rally for Rep. Thompson at Capitol

State Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, repeated Monday that he has no intention of resigning from the Legislature despite calls from leaders of his own party for him to step down.

Thompson has been under fire over past allegations of domestic abuse, questions about his residency and an ethics complaint filed by a Republican lawmaker over a remark he made on the floor of the state House.

Thompson and his family stood outside the Capitol with a group of supporters who praised the lawmaker’s character and service. Thompson said there wasn’t much he could say without legal counsel present.

“I can’t answer any questions, because it has legal ramification,” Thompson said. “I mean I have a lot of — without my attorney, who is not in the state right now. But I will share with you: If you’re not careful, the oppressor will have you believe they’re the one being oppressed.”

Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman — both Democrats — are among those in Thompson’s own party who have called for his resignation.

But Toshira Garraway of the group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence said Thompson is being treated unfairly.

“We want the accusations and the slander against John to end,” Garraway said. “We want him to continue to be a representative for the state of Minnesota, and we want him to continue to stand and walk in encouragement as a Black man in our community.”

Thompson’s wife Lea also defended her husband and insisted she is not a victim of domestic abuse.

“I am not now, nor have I ever been an abused woman,” she said.

At one point, the rally was interrupted by a woman who drove an SUV with a Trump flag onto the Capitol lawn. The vehicle was stopped by security.

Charges are pending against the 52-year-old St. Paul woman who was driving the SUV, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, who added that she was taken to Regions Hospital because officers determined that the she may have been experiencing a mental health incident.

“This is what we’re dealing with in America — nonstop white supremacy,” said activist Jonathan Mason in reaction to the situation.