COVID-19 in MN: Caseloads accelerating among Black Minnesotans

1,667 newly confirmed cases reported over 3 days; 4 newly reported deaths

Active cases top 4,500; 248 currently hospitalized

Positive test rate rising but still trending below level officials find concerning

As Minnesota continues to see COVID-19 cases edging higher, the latest data shows that new cases are growing far faster among Black Minnesotans, who are seeing nearly twice the per capita case growth of any other racial or ethnic group during this current wave.

The jump is happening as the vaccination rate for Black Minnesotans has slowed following a strong spring and early summer.

Hoping to boost vaccination rates, state and national leaders in recent weeks have focused bringing the vaccine to Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons.

“We're just hoping to engage more of our young, Black, African American men to get the shot because that's where the deficit is in terms of vaccination,” Kelly Robinson, president of the Twin Cities chapter of the group Black Nurses Rock, told MPR News a few weeks ago.

Overall, Tuesday’s Health Department data showed Minnesota averaging nearly 600 new cases per day over the last seven reporting days, up significantly from about 91 daily at the start of July. Known active cases in that stretch have gone from 780 to back above 4,500.

With the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, federal officials are recommending even vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in areas where community transmission is substantial or high.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth all ordered that city staff and visitors wear masks in city-owned buildings. Minneapolis and St. Paul recommended residents mask up in all indoor public spaces.

The University of Minnesota also began requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to return to indoor masking.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on the latest COVID-19 numbers in MN

About half of Minnesota counties now have what’s considered substantial community spread.

“Heading up in case counts is a direction that no one wanted to go,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Monday, noting that the delta variant is responsible now for about 85 percent of new cases in the state.

“This is a very opportunistic virus,” she added, imploring eligible Minnesotans to get their shots.

Thanks to vaccinations, Minnesota is in a much better position than in November or April.

Nearly 70 percent of state residents 16 and older — just over 3 million people as of Tuesday’s report — have received at least one vaccination shot.

Hospital and intensive care needs have risen, although they still aren’t close to the numbers seen in the fall and spring — 248 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 75 needing intensive care.

Deaths also remain fairly moderate even as cases and hospitalizations have risen. Malcolm said that’s due directly to vaccinations. “We are not seeing the same proportionate rise in the numbers of deaths as we’ve seen in prior waves,” she said.

Wide gaps, however, remain in the vaccination rate among Minnesota regions.