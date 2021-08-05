Blaha, Franzen injured in crash with semi in southwestern Minnesota

DFL State Auditor Julie Blaha and state Sen. Melisa Franzen of Edina were injured in a collision with a semi in Redwood County as they returned together from the Farmfest agriculture expo on Wednesday.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, Blaha and Franzen were headed south on County Road 13 in their car and the semi was going east on Highway 67. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in Three Lakes Township.

Blaha and Franzen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Both were able to communicate with staff.

The driver of the semi was not injured, according the State Patrol report.

Minnesota Senate DFL leader Susan Kent posted on Twitter that she had spoken to Franzen Wednesday night.

"I was reassured by the sound of her voice and I'm so grateful it sounds like she'll be ok," Kent tweeted. "I am holding both her and Julie in my prayers."