Art Hounds has imagination-stretching ideas for summer viewing and listening

Photographer Stuart Klipper loves walking to his Minneapolis neighborhood art showplace, Gallery 360, currently featuring the work of Al Wadzinski and Dick Brewer.

“Al works in three dimensions. Dick works hyper-dimensionally,” Klipper said.

Wadzinski constructs animal effigies out of commonplace objects to create combinations that Klipper says demonstrates the artist is “preposterously witty.” Brewer carves and airbrushes designs into the back of plexiglass slabs to create “phantasmagorical” images. Klipper adds the two artists are “zany, and maybe most of all very perplexing.” The exhibition runs through Aug. 15.

Lanesboro actress Lizzy Andretta is looking forward to attending the Rhythms on the Root concert series this summer, held outdoors in Lanesboro’s Gateway Park. Next up in the monthly series is blues guitarist PK Mayo, who is originally from the Iron Range. The concert is Friday at 6 p.m. The series wraps up Sept. 10 with Iowan folk singer Pieta Brown.

“It’s just very exciting to get people out in any way they can to experience the arts,” said Andretta. Tickets are required for this outdoor event, and seating is first come, first served, in socially distanced pods.

Katie Drahos of the band Butter Boys had a shout-out to a fellow Minneapolis band, Serious Machine.

“They have such a great, ethereal sound,” Drahos said. Serious Machine’s latest EP is “Still We All.” Drahos said the band is particularly great in concert and recommends following them on social media to catch their next live Twin Cities performance.