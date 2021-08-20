Legislative auditor Nobles to retire

Legislative Auditor James Nobles is retiring after a long career in state government.

Nobles said Friday his last day on the job will be Oct. 5.

He was first appointed to the legislative auditor post in 1983. He was reappointed six times to a series of six-year terms.

Nobles began working in state government as an intern in the House Research Department in 1972.

“Thanks to the support and guidance I received from a significant number of legislators and colleagues, the 49 years that followed have been full of rewarding experiences and opportunities,” Nobles wrote in a letter announcing his retirement plans.

Nobles said it will be difficult to leave, but he said he is confident that the good work of the Office of the Legislative Auditor will continue.

The office conducts independent, nonpartisan reviews of state government agencies and programs.

Serving as legislative auditor has truly been an honor,” Nobles wrote, “and many days, it has also been fun.”