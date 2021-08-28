Nearly 70 people arrested during Line 3 protest outside Governor's Residence in St. Paul

Several dozen people protesting against the Line 3 oil pipeline project were arrested Saturday outside the Governor's Residence in St. Paul.

The State Patrol said 69 people were arrested "for several different charges — including disorderly conduct, third degree riot and felony threats of violence."

Authorities said some people were arrested after failing to follow "multiple orders to leave," while others allegedly tried to chain themselves to the fence and gate.

Protest organizers said several hundred people took part in a march from the Minnesota Capitol to the Governor's Residence, and said they were there to peacefully protest against the pipeline project in northern Minnesota as well as advocate for treaty rights and Indigenous sovereignty.

The people arrested Saturday were taken to the Ramsey County Jail. The State Patrol said no one was injured.

Saturday's arrests followed the arrests of four Line 3 protesters outside the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, and a Line 3 protest that drew hundreds of people to the Capitol on Wednesday.

Line 3 opponents have been calling on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the project to replace Enbridge Energy's existing, aging Line 3 oil pipeline. The Minnesota portion of the Line 3 project is approaching 90 percent completion.