Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds to parts of Minnesota

Storm clouds loom over Interstate 35 in this view from a traffic camera looking north from the exit in Wyoming, Minn., on Saturday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Severe thunderstorms brought large hail and damaging winds to a wide swath of central Minnesota on Saturday — with more storms possible into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service received reports of baseball-sized hail near Danvers in Swift County just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and hailstones larger than golf balls near Royalton in Morrison County just before noon.

There also were numerous reports of downed trees and branches — including reports from Avon and Sauk Centre in Stearns County and Lowry in Pope County.

A weather spotter reported 72 mph winds near Glenwood.

The storms prompted several tornado warnings for radar-indicated rotation; there were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns.

The storms clipped parts of the northern Twin Cities metro area but did not reach the State Fairgrounds where thousands of people have gathered for the first weekend of the fair.

A tornado watch that had been in effect for much of central and eastern Minnesota has been canceled — but additional strong or severe storms are possible across the state through Saturday afternoon and evening.

